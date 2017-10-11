Breaking News

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: (U.S. TABS OUT) Actor Ben Affleck appears with VJ's Hilarie Burton and La La on MTV's "TRL" at the MTV Times Square Studios February 13, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
    Affleck apologizes for groping Hilarie Burton

Ben Affleck has apologized for groping Hilarie Burton during an appearance on MTV's "Total Request Live" years ago. Video of the incident resurfaced after Affleck denounced the actions of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who stands accused of numerous incidents of sexual harassment.
