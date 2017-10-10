'The New Yorker' obtains audio reportedly of Weinstein sting
"The New Yorker" reportedly obtained a tape recording of Harvey Weinstein coaxing a young actress admitting to groping a woman that was secretly captured during an NYPD sting operation. CNN is trying to confirm the authenticity of the tape with the NYPD, but the department confirms they investigated a misdemeanor sexual abuse complaint against Weinstein. His reps say they have no comment on the tape.
'The New Yorker' obtains audio reportedly of Weinstein sting
"The New Yorker" reportedly obtained a tape recording of Harvey Weinstein coaxing a young actress admitting to groping a woman that was secretly captured during an NYPD sting operation. CNN is trying to confirm the authenticity of the tape with the NYPD, but the department confirms they investigated a misdemeanor sexual abuse complaint against Weinstein. His reps say they have no comment on the tape.