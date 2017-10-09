Trump's cabinet faces travel scrutiny

Multiple members of Trump's cabinet have faced scrutiny over their travel practices, including Steven Mnuchin, Tom Price, Ryan Zinke, Scott Pruitt and David Shulkin. Flights on private jets and expensive military planes have sparked ethics investigations.
