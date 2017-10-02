This iconic drum machine is back after more than 30 years
The Roland TR-808 drum machine was only made from 1980-1983 but it's had an immeasurable impact on modern music. The machine famously referenced in Kanye West's '808s and Heartbreak,' is back... albeit a bit smaller.
