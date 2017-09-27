Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Blumenthal: Russian ads meant to destabilize US

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Blumenthal: Russian ads meant to destabilize US

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer that there is speculation the Trump campaign may have helped a Russian group with targeting ads purchased on Facebook that promoted groups like Black Lives Matter, which were intended to sow division among Americans.
Source: CNN

Russia hacking response (15 Videos)

See More

Blumenthal: Russian ads meant to destabilize US

Situation Room

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer that there is speculation the Trump campaign may have helped a Russian group with targeting ads purchased on Facebook that promoted groups like Black Lives Matter, which were intended to sow division among Americans.
Source: CNN