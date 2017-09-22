Stelvio: Alfa Romeo's impressive blast into SUV market
CNNMoney's Peter Valdes-Dapena takes the new 2018 Alfa Romeo Crossover SUV out for a drive on California highways. Quick and with responsive handling, the Stelvio shows that performance need not be forfeited with an SUV.
