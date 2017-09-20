Melinda Gates: I've experienced sexism

At CNNMoney's American Opportunity Breakfast, Melinda Gates opens up about experiencing sexism as a female coder in college and throughout her career in tech -- and says she still experiences sexism today. She also talks about educating young women in the field.
At CNNMoney's American Opportunity Breakfast, Melinda Gates opens up about experiencing sexism as a female coder in college and throughout her career in tech -- and says she still experiences sexism today. She also talks about educating young women in the field.