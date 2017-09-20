What Melinda Gates told Ivanka Trump about paid leave
Melinda Gates says she met with Ivanka Trump to discuss paid family leave and says, "I think she's doing her best. She certainly cares about families and she cares about women so I think she is trying to carry the water on this. And how far she gets remains to be seen."
What Melinda Gates told Ivanka Trump about paid leave
Melinda Gates says she met with Ivanka Trump to discuss paid family leave and says, "I think she's doing her best. She certainly cares about families and she cares about women so I think she is trying to carry the water on this. And how far she gets remains to be seen."