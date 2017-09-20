Breaking News

melinda gates paid parental leave american opportunity_00011227

    What Melinda Gates told Ivanka Trump about paid leave

Melinda Gates says she met with Ivanka Trump to discuss paid family leave and says, "I think she's doing her best. She certainly cares about families and she cares about women so I think she is trying to carry the water on this. And how far she gets remains to be seen."
