Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    He wants to make hearing aids cool

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

He wants to make hearing aids cool

78-year-old entrepreneur Peter Sprague had a long career in business but recently launched a startup that builds hearing aids into glasses. CNNMoney's Sara O'Brien speaks to him about the taboo around losing hearing and the challenges of being an elderly entrepreneur.
Source: CNNTech

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

He wants to make hearing aids cool

78-year-old entrepreneur Peter Sprague had a long career in business but recently launched a startup that builds hearing aids into glasses. CNNMoney's Sara O'Brien speaks to him about the taboo around losing hearing and the challenges of being an elderly entrepreneur.
Source: CNNTech