Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Instagram founder: what I learned about humanity 

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Instagram founder: what I learned about humanity 

As Instagram's popularity continues to grow, the app has expanded from capturing photos to strengthening relationships. In this Mostly Human Conversation, CNN Tech's Laurie Segall speaks with Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger about the changing mission of his company and how it's evolved to become more empathetic and embrace social responsibility.  
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (7 Videos)

See More

Instagram founder: what I learned about humanity 

As Instagram's popularity continues to grow, the app has expanded from capturing photos to strengthening relationships. In this Mostly Human Conversation, CNN Tech's Laurie Segall speaks with Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger about the changing mission of his company and how it's evolved to become more empathetic and embrace social responsibility.  
Source: CNN