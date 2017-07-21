Colbert: That is 90-proof crazy

Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah poke fun at President Trump telling The New York Times that he would not have chosen Jeff Sessions to be his attorney general had he known Sessions would recuse himself over matters related to the 2016 presidential campaign.
