Why not turn the White House cameras on?

With each day cameras at the White House briefing room are banned from filming, the White House is chipping away at decades of tradition. Should networks and journalists ignore the White House's press restrictions? Tom Kludt talks with CNN's Jim Acosta about the unprecedented challenges currently facing White House reporters.
