No red carpet for Trump, says London's Khan

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says major technology companies like Apple and Facebook have been investing in the city since the Brexit vote. He also says, "I'm not sure it's appropriate for our government to roll out the red carpet for a state visit" from U.S. President Donald Trump.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says major technology companies like Apple and Facebook have been investing in the city since the Brexit vote. He also says, "I'm not sure it's appropriate for our government to roll out the red carpet for a state visit" from U.S. President Donald Trump.