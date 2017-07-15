Police pull some Fords from use over gas leaks

Police in several states are removing some Ford Interceptor SUVs from service because they claim that carbon monoxide has been leaking into the cabins and poisoning officers. Ford says after an investigation it has so far found no evidence of a problem.
