Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

austin police department ford explorers
austin police department ford explorers

    JUST WATCHED

    Police pull some Fords from use over gas leaks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Police pull some Fords from use over gas leaks

Police in several states are removing some Ford Interceptor SUVs from service because they claim that carbon monoxide has been leaking into the cabins and poisoning officers. Ford says after an investigation it has so far found no evidence of a problem.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Police pull some Fords from use over gas leaks

Police in several states are removing some Ford Interceptor SUVs from service because they claim that carbon monoxide has been leaking into the cabins and poisoning officers. Ford says after an investigation it has so far found no evidence of a problem.
Source: CNN