Can golf get more women into the boardroom?

Only 5% of companies in the S&P 500 are led by women. KPMG and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice think golf can help change that -- but can a sport which historically excluded women and minorities launch an upswing of gender diversity in the boardroom?
Only 5% of companies in the S&P 500 are led by women. KPMG and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice think golf can help change that -- but can a sport which historically excluded women and minorities launch an upswing of gender diversity in the boardroom?