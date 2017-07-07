Trump's budget threatens this job program

The Obama Administration highlighted Per Scholas for its job training success. But now its future is in doubt. President Trump's proposed budget would cut funding by 40% for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), which provides grants to job training sites like Per Scholas.
