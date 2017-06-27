iPhone 10 Years Later: The phone that almost wasn't
Arguably one of most transformative pieces of technology in the modern era, the iPhone's development was fraught with engineering problems, drama, and extreme stress. Former employees share their stories from inside Apple 10 years ago.
iPhone 10 Years Later: The phone that almost wasn't
Arguably one of most transformative pieces of technology in the modern era, the iPhone's development was fraught with engineering problems, drama, and extreme stress. Former employees share their stories from inside Apple 10 years ago.