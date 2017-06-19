What if Trump never spoke to the press again?

Cameras barred from gaggles. Press conferences canceled. Daily White House briefings becoming, well, less daily. Taking the Trump White House communications strategy to its logical extreme begs the question...what would happen if the White House never talked to the press again? Tom Kludt explains.
