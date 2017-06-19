Breaking News

    Kushner's vast real estate assets pose ethical risk

Kushner's vast real estate assets pose ethical risk

Although he's divested from a number of assets, Jared Kushner is still holding onto the bulk of his real estate empire - worth as much as $407 million. CNNMoney's Cristina Alesci looks at what Kushner is keeping and why ethics experts are worried his choice to hold onto those assets could come back to haunt him.
Source: CNNMoney

