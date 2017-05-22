Breaking News

    Black Mirror creator: Supernatural replaced with tech

During a panel for Netflix's Black Mirror, showrunner Charlie Brooker tells CNNTech's Laurie Segall that the show was inspired by the Twighlight Zone, but rather than the supernatural, Black Mirror focuses on technology. He also says despite the show's dark themes, he's optimistic about tech... in the long run.
Source: CNN