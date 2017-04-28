Was this the night Trump decided to run?

Multiple news outlets have suggested that President Obama's mocking of Donald Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents' Dinner provoked him to run for office. Trump tells a different story. Regardless, President Trump has declined to go to this year's dinner.
