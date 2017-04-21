Calling unemployment rate 'fiction' is a problem

Breaking News

Former commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics Erica Groshen talks with CNNMoney's Cristina Alesci about President Donald Trump's rhetoric surrounding economic data and why budget cuts to statistical agencies would be "a huge risk [with] terrible consequences."
