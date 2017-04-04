O'Reilly accuser: I'm not after money

In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Wendy Walsh, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor" who has accused host Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment and retaliation, talks about her interaction with the Fox New star and the network's response to her accusation.
In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Wendy Walsh, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor" who has accused host Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment and retaliation, talks about her interaction with the Fox New star and the network's response to her accusation.