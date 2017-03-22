Breaking News

    Patricia Arquette: We need fair pay laws

Academy award winning actress and activist Patricia Arquette on her fight for true equality for women -- and closing the gender pay gap. She tells CNN's Poppy Harlow that if she were to meet with President Trump's administration she would ask for "serious fair pay laws" and "to support the Equal Rights Amendment." Arquette also opens up about her struggle as a young single mother living paycheck to paycheck.
