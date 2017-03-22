Breaking News

President Donald Trump listens during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 17, 2017.
    US officials: Trump associates may have coordinated with Russians

The FBI has information that indicates associates of President Donald Trump communicated with suspected Russian operatives to possibly coordinate the release of information damaging to Hillary Clinton's campaign, US officials told CNN. CNN's Pamela Brown and Evan Perez have the details.
