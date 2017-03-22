US officials: Trump associates may have coordinated with Russians
The FBI has information that indicates associates of President Donald Trump communicated with suspected Russian operatives to possibly coordinate the release of information damaging to Hillary Clinton's campaign, US officials told CNN. CNN's Pamela Brown and Evan Perez have the details.
