These leaders achieved the American Dream and changed America

Howard Schultz... Alan Greenspan... Mickey Drexler... Russell Simmons... Ursula Burns... There was something happening in New York City in the first half of the 20th Century: the 1% were being formed in the primordial soup of the city's roughest neighborhoods. CNNMoney's Cristina Alesci talks to some of the city's most successful offspring to find out how it shaped their drive for success.
