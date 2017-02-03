Bodega owners protest immigration order

Breaking News

Photographer Amanda Marmor captured a moment of prayer during a rally outside Brooklyn Borough Hall Thursday afternoon. Yemeni bodega owners across New York City shut down their stores and gathered to demonstrate against the travel ban.
Donald Trump issued an executive order barring US travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, including Yemen. In response, around 1,000 Yemeni bodega owners in New York City went on strike to show their solidarity with those affected and prove their importance to the community.
