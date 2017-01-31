Obama's @POTUS manager: Account insecure under Trump
Alex Wall, director of online engagement for the Obama White House, tells CNNTech's Laurie Segall about how the Obama administration protected their Twitter handle, and his concerns over the security of the @POTUS account now.
