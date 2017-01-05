Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Don Peebles Trump will help create upward mobility' for minorities_00000815
Don Peebles Trump will help create upward mobility' for minorities_00000815

    JUST WATCHED

    Don Peebles: Trump will help minorities

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Don Peebles: Trump will help minorities

Don Peebles, a fellow real estate mogul and big fund raiser for Obama, is an unlikely fan of Donald Trump. Peebles sits down with Christine Romans to explain how the President-elect is committed to creating an environment of equal opportunity for women and minorities.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Don Peebles: Trump will help minorities

Don Peebles, a fellow real estate mogul and big fund raiser for Obama, is an unlikely fan of Donald Trump. Peebles sits down with Christine Romans to explain how the President-elect is committed to creating an environment of equal opportunity for women and minorities.
Source: CNN