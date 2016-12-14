How this company keeps your food safe

From Chipotle's e.Coli outbreak to listeria in our ice cream, more Americans than ever are concerned about the safety of our food. CNNMoney's Cristina Alesci goes inside Nestlé's Quality Assurance Center for a rare peek at how they keep their iconic brands safe.
From Chipotle's e.Coli outbreak to listeria in our ice cream, more Americans than ever are concerned about the safety of our food. CNNMoney's Cristina Alesci goes inside Nestlé's Quality Assurance Center for a rare peek at how they keep their iconic brands safe.