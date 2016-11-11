Buffett after Trump win: '100%' optimistic about America
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett was a huge supporter of Hillary Clinton for president, but tells CNN's Poppy Harlow he will support Donald Trump saying "it's very important that the American people coalesce behind the president." Though, Buffett notes, Trump's 4% GDP growth promise is "not realistic."
