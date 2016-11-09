Will recreational marijuana soon be legal nationwide?
California, the most populous state in the U.S., just voted for recreational pot. Now, more than 20% of the country can light up legally under state laws. CNNMoney's Cristina Alesci explains what this vote means for the future of the weed industry.
