Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Glucose monitor and app lets diabetics share diet data

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Glucose monitor and app lets diabetics share diet data

OneDrop founder Jeff Dachis wants to update how diabetes is managed. The former CEO of marketing firm Razorfish, created a Bluetooth-enabled glucose monitor and app to automatically track your diet, activity and insulin.
Source: CNNMoney

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Glucose monitor and app lets diabetics share diet data

OneDrop founder Jeff Dachis wants to update how diabetes is managed. The former CEO of marketing firm Razorfish, created a Bluetooth-enabled glucose monitor and app to automatically track your diet, activity and insulin.
Source: CNNMoney