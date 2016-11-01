Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Why these millennial homeowners aren't voting for Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why these millennial homeowners aren't voting for Trump

The economy is strong for these young professionals in Cleveland. They have good jobs. Some of them own homes in their 20s. And they live in neighborhoods booming with new businesses and culture. Who do you think they are voting for?
Source: CNNMoney

Money and Politics (15 Videos)

See More

Why these millennial homeowners aren't voting for Trump

The economy is strong for these young professionals in Cleveland. They have good jobs. Some of them own homes in their 20s. And they live in neighborhoods booming with new businesses and culture. Who do you think they are voting for?
Source: CNNMoney