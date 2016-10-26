Obamacare enrollee: Lack of choice put daughter at risk
In Maricopa County, Arizona, Obamacare enrollees don't get to choose between multiple health insurance companies. There's only one insurer that hasn't dropped out of the marketplace. An Arizona mom explains why the lack of options is putting her epileptic daughter's health at risk.
