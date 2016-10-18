Breaking News

    The year late night picked a side

The year late night picked a side

The days of Leno and Letterman hitting both candidates equally are over. This year, hosts like Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, and Seth Meyers have made it clear they believe Donald Trump is dangerous—just the latest evidence that 2016 is no ordinary election.
Source: CNNMoney

