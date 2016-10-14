Tyler Clementi's mother on the state of cyberbullying
The theme for this year's All American Film Festival was cyberbullying. CNNMoney's Laurie Segall sits down with Jane Clementi, the mother of former Rutgers student Tyler Clementi, who took his own life after a cyberbullying incident.
