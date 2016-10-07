Breaking News

    Trump 1989 interview on the 'Central Park Five'

In 1989, after five teenagers were arrested for the rape of a woman in Central Park, Donald Trump took out an ad in The New York Times calling for the death penalty. The men were convicted, but later exonerated. Watch Trump's interview with Larry King.
