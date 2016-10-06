Barbara Corcoran: A woman should 'think like a man'
"Shark Tank" star and real estate expert Barbara Corcoran offers her advice to women looking to climb the corporate ladder. She tells CNNMoney's Christine Romans that women need to think more about themselves and their own needs when negotiating a raise or promotion.
