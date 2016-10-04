Breaking News

    Review: 'Birth of a Nation' struggles to escape controversy

Nate Parker establishes himself as a major talent in "Birth of a Nation." It will be up to the audience to decide if they can fully separate the art from the artist in this powerful film chronicling the 1831 slave rebellion led by his character, Nat Turner. CNN's Brian Lowry reviews.
