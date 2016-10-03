How Trump could have avoided taxes on $916 million
CNNMoney's Cristina Alesci explains how Donald Trump could have lost $916 million as noted in his 1995 tax records published by the New York Times. It could have allowed him to avoid paying income taxes for years.
