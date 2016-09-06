Football is pitting your cell phone against your television
MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and the Jets, is one of many arenas spending big on wireless networks and mobile apps. They're betting they can offer fans a truly immersive experience and get them off the couch and back in the stands.
