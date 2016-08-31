Trump's immigration policy could hurt U.S. farmers
Most of the fruits and vegetables grown in the U.S. are picked by undocumented workers. American farmers explain to Cristina Alesci how Donald Trump's big plans for immigration would decimate American crops.
Trump's immigration policy could hurt U.S. farmers
Most of the fruits and vegetables grown in the U.S. are picked by undocumented workers. American farmers explain to Cristina Alesci how Donald Trump's big plans for immigration would decimate American crops.