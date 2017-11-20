Breaking News
'Cosby Show' actor Earle Hyman dies at 91
Earle Hyman, a longtime stage and TV actor who was best known for playing Bill Cosby's father on "The Cosby Show," died at age 91.

Source: HLN
Source: HLN
'Cosby Show' actor Earle Hyman dies at 91
Earle Hyman, a longtime stage and TV actor who was best known for playing Bill Cosby's father on "The Cosby Show," died at age 91.
Source: HLN