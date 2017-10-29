Breaking News

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cardi B (L) and Offset attend NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel on September 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)
    Cardi B and Migos rapper Offset are now engaged

Cardi B., the first female solo rapper to top the Billboard singles chart in 20 years, is now engaged. She showed off the 8-ct engagement ring on Instagram.
