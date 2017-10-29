Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Cardi B and Migos rapper Offset are now engaged
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Cardi B and Migos rapper Offset are now engaged
Cardi B., the first female solo rapper to top the Billboard singles chart in 20 years, is now engaged. She showed off the 8-ct engagement ring on Instagram.
Source: CNN
Celebs and Other Notables (15 Videos)
Cardi B and Migos rapper Offset are now engaged
Joe Jonas engaged to 'Game of Thrones' star
Kylie Jenner is pregnant
The 'Family Matters' home will be demolished
TV stars reveal how they watch their favorite shows
See Linkin Park singer 36 hours before his death
Kate Walsh reveals she had a brain tumor
'Master of None' makes Emmy history
'IT' star explains his demonic smile
Serena Williams shows off new baby girl
Lady Gaga hospitalized, cancels concert
Selena Gomez's friend gave her a kidney
Watch: Jennifer Garner cries over 'Hamilton'
Michelle Obama recreates Beyoncé's look
Comedian challenges celebs to give $25K
'DWTS' announces first celeb for new season
See More
Cardi B and Migos rapper Offset are now engaged
Cardi B., the first female solo rapper to top the Billboard singles chart in 20 years, is now engaged. She showed off the 8-ct engagement ring on Instagram.
Source: CNN