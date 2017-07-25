Breaking News

    Fired Kermit the Frog puppeteer speaks to CNN

After almost three decades of voicing the world's most famous muppet, puppeteer Steve Whitmire has been replaced. CNN's Micheal Holmes speaks to the man once behind the muppet.
