Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Celebs arrive at Met Gala
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Celebs arrive at Met Gala
Celebrities arrive at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala, an annual event dubbed fashion's "Party of the Year." It is an exclusive fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (14 Videos)
Celebs arrive at Met Gala
Ryan Seacrest is Kelly Ripa's new co-host
Donald Trump walks away during CBS interview
SpaceX launches secretive spy satellite
Athenahealth CEO talks health care reform
Samantha Bee on press freedom and Trump
Elon Musk's Boring Company releases slick video
NYC luxury bathroom gets an upgrade
Was this the night Trump decided to run?
Electronics ban: The scene at the airport
NAFTA explained
Heineken ad attempts to bridge divides
Most diamonds in the world are cut here
See 2 million knots turn into a carpet
Mnuchin: Trump isn't releasing tax returns
See More
Celebs arrive at Met Gala
Newsroom
Celebrities arrive at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala, an annual event dubbed fashion's "Party of the Year." It is an exclusive fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute.
Source: CNN