Wyclef Jean sat down with CNN for an in-depth conversation on his personal journey from poverty in Haiti to hip hop superstardom.
Wyclef Jean sat down with CNN for an in-depth conversation on his personal journey from poverty in Haiti to hip hop superstardom.

    Deputies mistakenly detain Wyclef Jean

Sheriff's deputies in Los Angeles handcuffed rapper Wyclef Jean after mistaking him for a robbery suspect.
