Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

james corden judges producer fashion choices_00003311
james corden judges producer fashion choices_00003311

    JUST WATCHED

    James Corden scolds CNN producer for wardrobe

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

James Corden scolds CNN producer for wardrobe

The host of "The Late Late Show" and the 59th Annual Grammy Awards stops an interview to show concern for a CNN producer's inappropriate choice of clothing.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

James Corden scolds CNN producer for wardrobe

The host of "The Late Late Show" and the 59th Annual Grammy Awards stops an interview to show concern for a CNN producer's inappropriate choice of clothing.
Source: CNN